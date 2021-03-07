State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

NCNO stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.27. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $4,505,099.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,813,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

