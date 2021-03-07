State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,819,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.28 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Rothman sold 72,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $4,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,525,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,105 shares of company stock worth $48,560,727 over the last 90 days.

BLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

