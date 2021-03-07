State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FirstCash by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FirstCash by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FirstCash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

FirstCash stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.21. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

