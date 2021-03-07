State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,246 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,246 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $699,068.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $41,411,988.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $566,381.53. Insiders sold 161,811 shares of company stock worth $3,032,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $832.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

