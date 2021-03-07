State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,368 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of MarineMax worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 489,743 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 78,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $330,556.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 352,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,267.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $51.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

