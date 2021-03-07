State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,510 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 949.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. Standpoint Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of BBBY opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.