State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 27.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

