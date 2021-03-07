Status (SNT) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Status has a market cap of $301.36 million and approximately $15.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0868 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00055934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.37 or 0.00789238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041778 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

