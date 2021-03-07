Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Steelcase worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 23.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

