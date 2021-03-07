Steem Dollars (SBD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.68 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $40.04 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.37 or 0.00012539 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,821.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.35 or 0.01010102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00363249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00029436 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019019 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000688 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,283,912 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.