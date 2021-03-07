Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUGOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUGOY opened at $27.28 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.