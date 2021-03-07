Stellar Reaches Market Cap of $9.18 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Stellar has a total market cap of $9.18 billion and approximately $739.63 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.95 or 0.00467409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015727 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00077092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.08 or 0.00285867 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,460 coins and its circulating supply is 22,571,069,811 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.