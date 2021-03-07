STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.81. STERIS reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

NYSE:STE traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.15. The stock had a trading volume of 585,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,657. STERIS has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $203.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.03 and a 200 day moving average of $181.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

