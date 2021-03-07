stETH (STETH) Price Hits $704.92 on Major Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 7th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH token can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.48 or 0.00467727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00068779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00077094 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00081783 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00051301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.43 or 0.00465644 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars.

