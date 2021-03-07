STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 537.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,083 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

