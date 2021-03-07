Storj Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Storj has a market cap of $173.90 million and approximately $16.55 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00056116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00792975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00060217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00042193 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,483,942 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

