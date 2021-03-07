Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 8.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 336,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,060. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

