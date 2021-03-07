Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Acquires 25,502 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up approximately 47.3% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned 0.44% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $136,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.63.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,465. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $199.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.55.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

