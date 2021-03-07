Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Increases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 218.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for about 3.2% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Truist raised their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $4,078,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 759,322 shares of company stock worth $61,459,082. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NET traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. 9,858,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,871. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of -171.87 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

