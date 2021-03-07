Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Invests $15.56 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,560,000. Baidu makes up approximately 5.4% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.56.

Shares of BIDU traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,975,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

