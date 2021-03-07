Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Invests $21.52 Million in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,266,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,524,000. Yatsen accounts for about 7.4% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned about 0.30% of Yatsen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,400,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $7,534,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,099,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000.

Shares of NYSE YSG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 4,797,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,585. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YSG shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target for the company.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

