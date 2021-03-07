Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Invests $24.67 Million in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 430,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,665,000. Daqo New Energy makes up 8.5% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd owned 0.62% of Daqo New Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Daqo New Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

NYSE:DQ traded down $6.16 on Friday, reaching $79.98. 4,302,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

