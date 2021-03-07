Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Takes $1.35 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Square makes up 0.5% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at about $80,726,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,909,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,183,030 shares of company stock valued at $266,669,240. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,773,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,889,283. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 343.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.