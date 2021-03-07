Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $1.50 on Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. Stratis has a total market cap of $193.81 million and $10.58 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00003000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 39% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000397 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00018645 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000447 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 123.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 106.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,951,630 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

