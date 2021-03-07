Streamit Coin Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded up 244.1% against the US dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Streamit Coin has a market capitalization of $21,240.70 and approximately $621.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

STREAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

