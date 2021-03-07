Streamr Market Capitalization Achieves $80.72 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Streamr has a market cap of $80.72 million and $5.10 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.65 or 0.00784626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00042049 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.