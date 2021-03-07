Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 0.7% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,697 shares of company stock worth $3,497,707 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $240.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $250.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

