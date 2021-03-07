Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Shares of SYK opened at $240.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,707 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

