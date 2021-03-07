Substratum (SUB) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,745.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $7,745.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.38 or 0.00790681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00027226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00030649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00042157 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

