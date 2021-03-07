SUKU (SUKU) Price Up 15.2% This Week

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. SUKU has a total market cap of $23.28 million and approximately $540,901.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.95 or 0.00465542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00067943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00076567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00080882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.30 or 0.00458392 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,327,635 tokens. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

Buying and Selling SUKU

