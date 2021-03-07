Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 1,550.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,280 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Summit Materials worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Summit Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

