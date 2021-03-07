SUN One Day Volume Reaches $165.20 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One SUN token can now be bought for approximately $15.82 or 0.00031547 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. SUN has a market cap of $75.75 million and $165.20 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.08 or 0.00468815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00068258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00077200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00081308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00052516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.85 or 0.00458383 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,788,573 tokens. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

