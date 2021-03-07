SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Tops $1.23

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $123.39 million and $3.52 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00286582 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00028621 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

