Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Up 31.5% in February

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 226,100 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 28th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $384.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.43. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

