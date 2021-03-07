Suretly Reaches Market Capitalization of $58,000.68 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $58,000.68 and $7,137.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00056116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00792975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00060217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00042193 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

