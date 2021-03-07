SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

SSSS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.56. 599,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,733. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $250.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SuRo Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

