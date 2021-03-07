sUSD (SUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.64 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $143.12 million and approximately $13.64 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.65 or 0.00784626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00042049 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

