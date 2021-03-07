suterusu (SUTER) Hits Market Cap of $42.90 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. suterusu has a market cap of $42.90 million and $1.69 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 78.7% against the dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,824,800,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

