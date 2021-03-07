Swarm Price Up 16.1% This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Swarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $17,189.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.56 or 0.00792397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00042178 BTC.

Swarm is a token. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

