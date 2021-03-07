Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of SWMAY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,245. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.97. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

