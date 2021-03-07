SwftCoin Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $4.67 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

