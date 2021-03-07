Swipe (SXP) Price Hits $2.52

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Swipe has a total market cap of $220.27 million and $272.82 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.52 or 0.00005036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00775532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00027341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00041346 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

