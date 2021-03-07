Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Update

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 28th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,996 shares of company stock worth $3,263,592. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,592 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,286,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Switch by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,128,000 after buying an additional 269,980 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Switch by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

