Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s 7th Largest Position

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,011 shares during the period. Syneos Health makes up 1.2% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.68% of Syneos Health worth $48,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

