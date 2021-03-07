Syntropy (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $132.83 million and $1.80 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00055775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.46 or 0.00787455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060025 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00042040 BTC.

Syntropy Token Profile

NOIA is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,665,941 tokens. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.