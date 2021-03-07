Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.56.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,093,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $118,840,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $81.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,168.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57. Sysco has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.