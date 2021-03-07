Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.14% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $158,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 64.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 471,315 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 999,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after buying an additional 192,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 357,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after buying an additional 76,082 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $929.75 million, a PE ratio of -105.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. On average, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCMD. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

