Tael Market Cap Hits $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $119.16, $45.75 and $13.96. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00056495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.29 or 0.00790283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00026620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00042445 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

