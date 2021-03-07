Tael (WABI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $6.32, $18.11, $13.96 and $7.20. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00788704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00026764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00042165 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

