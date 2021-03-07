Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TISCY opened at $9.02 on Friday. Taisei has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.
