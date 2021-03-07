Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in February

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TISCY opened at $9.02 on Friday. Taisei has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

About Taisei

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

